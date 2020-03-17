Premiere of new films, Universal Pictures will take place in the online cinemas

In connection with the mass closure of cinemas due to pandemic coronavirus Studio Universal Pictures will release their new movies in the online cinema on the day of their premiere.

According to Variety, this applies to animation “Trolls 2: World tour” and the films “the Hunt”, “Emma” and “the invisible Man”.

According to General Director of Universal’s Jeff Shell, the primary task for the Studio is to provide people the opportunity to watch their favorite movies without leaving your home.

“From Universal Pictures has a large assortment of films that we plan to release in 2020. We do not plan to postpone these films, even in such a difficult period,” said Schell.

The paintings will be available for viewing within 48 hours at a price of us $ 19. Will there be an opportunity for viewers in other countries to see them staying in houses, not specified.

As previously reported, due to the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Peter Rabbit 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.