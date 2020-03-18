Premiere of the Black widow and the Woman in the window was postponed due to coronavirus

Disney and Marvel Studios have postponed due to coronavirus premiere of Kate Shortland “Black widow”. In the Ukrainian car picture was supposed to come out April 30, the new date is not yet known.

According to Deadline, Searchlight for the same reason postponed the premiere of Armando’s Iannucci “the personal History of David Copperfield” (may 7), and 20th Century Studios postponed the release of the film Joe Wright, “Woman in the window” (may 14).

The new date of hire is not yet announced.

Previously, because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petryk 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.