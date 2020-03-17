Premiere of the new season of the TV series Fargo has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

Us cable channel FX has postponed indefinitely the premiere of the fourth season of the crime series “Fargo,” which was to be held on 19 April 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, citing a statement from FX, the creators of the show did not have time to complete work on the two final episodes of the season, and because of the restrictive measures taken by the US authorities in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, it seems impossible.

Note that because of this “Fargo” could come out of the struggle for the prize “Emmy” (according to the regulations, TV stations must produce at least three or four episodes until may 31 of the current year).

In the new season, which will consist of 10 episodes, viewers will find the story of the formation of a mafia clan, and his path to success. The main role in the fourth season will be performed by comedian Chris Rock, who will embody the image of African-American head of a mafia clan in Kansas city in 1950-ies. The cast of the fourth season of “Fargo” was joined by the star of the show “Orange is the new black” UZO of Adobe and Cory Hendricks and Matthew Elam.

As previously reported, the premiere of new films Universal Pictures will take place in the online cinemas. In addition, the films “birds of Prey” and “Gentlemen” will appear on the online services before the deadline.