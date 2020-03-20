“Prepared cannabis”: Netflix released an unusual cooking show

The show will be released in April. Photo: instagram.com/kelis

C APR on media Netflix will begin to get a new cooking show “Prepared cannabis” (Cooked with Cannabis). His leading will become an American singer-songwriter and chef Kelis and chef leather Storrs, reports Revolt.

New show Kels announced in his Instagram account, showing a manicure inspired by a streaming service.

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love my Netflix, so this dream came true. Interestingly, it was one of those things that I was not looking, it kind of came to me”, in particular, wrote the singer.

The first season will include six episodes. In each of the three professional chefs who will compete with each other. They will have to create three dishes with marijuana, the prize winner will be 10 thousand dollars (over 276 thousand hryvnias, – approx. ed.).

The show will be attended by famous guests, in particular, is an American rapper and producer Too $hort. Cooking battle will begin to emerge from the 20th of April.

LeMonade previously wrote that the secret of Waititi relieve mulseriala for Netflix.