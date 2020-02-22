Preparing a mother’s wedding gift: the daughter of Volochkova began to make after moving to the father

The daughter of a former prima ballerina of the Bolshoi theatre Anastasia Volochkova Arish (Ariadne), are increasingly appearing in public with her stepmother Elena Nikolaeva, decided not to waste time in vain, and to maximize the chance to be whorey in the art crowd of the Russian capital.

Like, attending film premieres, exhibitions and other social events, the girl examines not only contemporary art, but also meets his Creator.

Moreover, Ariadne, obviously, and decided to earn his creativity: the teenager sold for 5 thousand rubles (about 1.9 thousand hryvnias) his first painting, abstraction, signed the work A. Volo.

“Half of this amount goes to charity — the animal shelter, — wrote Volochkova, Jr. in his Instagram and explained to those in her paintings saw daub: This is a serious thing, not degradation. It has a lot of meaning, which is not visible to all“.

In addition, Ariadne has decided to earn on advertising in social networks. Fortunately, the girl drew in Instagram 45.6 thousand subscribers, which allows you to think about monetization.

“My account — a platform for development of your. Believe me, followers I have, none are wound. If it is your account they are sure you subscribe. That is why everything depends on you”, — quotes the young talent of KP.

The newspaper reports that prices have young blogers yet very affordable: an advertising post for 2 weeks — 900 rubles (about 344 hryvnia), photo stories associated with the comment — 350 (134 UAH), the extension — 100 rubles (38 Euro).

In addition, it turned out that the publication the girl has ordered manufacturers of uniforms, sales of accessories for mobile phones and other advertisers. Some of the subscribers are confident that in this way a girl earns money to make a gift to the wedding, which, if the rhetoric of Anastasia, is not far off.

