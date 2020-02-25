Presented a poster of the Ukrainian film I’m working on a cemetery in the spirit of #TetrisChallenge

The creators presented the official poster in the spirit world trend #TetrisChallenge for the film “I worked in a cemetery”, the shooting of which started in September last year.

Based on this poster in the near future will create posters with the characters in the movie.

“Thinking through the idea of the poster, we wanted to play in counterpoint. Here lies a hero on earth – Association, that all we once get to land, but he is perfectly happy and easy. And then had the idea to add details that surround a person working at the cemetery: children’s toy, flowers, a shovel, monuments, portraits and plates. Moreover, this design echoes with the operator’s concept of the film, where we are at certain events you look from above. God’s view passes through the film. Sometimes detached, sometimes with humour, sometimes with regret. This has turned himself #TetrisChallenge who wants to look at. The name is terrible,” says the film’s Director Alexey Taranenko.

“I work at the cemetery” is an adaptation of the eponymous book blogger Paul Belianska. The film tells the story of the life of Alexander (Vitaly Salii), a former architect who works at the cemetery and has his office in the construction of monuments. Every day it comes to difficult customers. Anyway, the cemetery enters the life of the protagonist. And he keeps a terrible secret, which prevents him from becoming a happy person.

In April, the creators will present the first teaser for the film. And Prime Minister in Ukraine is scheduled for autumn 2020.

