Presented new flagship smartphone Vivo

The new flagship Vivo got a processor that supports 5G networks, as well as firmware Jovi OS

The company Vivo has released a new flagship smartphone Vivo NEX 3S 5G. The new trend screen “waterfall”, a fresh processor that supports 5G networks, firmware Jovi OS and 64 Megapixel main sensor rear camera, reports the edition “Comments”.

The company confirmed the presence of a blue color scheme for a smartphone, triple up the camera and a Snapdragon SoC 865 on the Nex 3S 5G. Although the phone will arrive in Chinese stores soon after launch, it is expected, will not enter the Indian market as Vivo did not bring the latest two versions of its flagship device in India.

From the point of view of technical characteristics, the screen of the new flagship Vivo similar by 6.89-inch AMOLED panel on the Vivo Nex 3 5G. The smartphone is also equipped with Android 10 and 8 GB of RAM.

As for cameras, the NEX Vivo 3S 5G is equipped with triple rear camera, which will include a 64-megapixel main camera with support of a pair of 13-megapixel photos. Selfie will be treated a 16-megapixel camera, and front camera are presented in the form of “waterfall”. The smartphone comes in three colors: black, blue and orange.