Presents a unique app for both the Android smartphones Go

The new app Google will allow even the owners of budget smartphones to shoot high quality photos

Google announced today that in the world there are more than 100 million active Android smartphones Go. This is an impressive milestone given that the first devices appeared on the shelves less than three years ago. Moreover, Android phones Go not in demand among the devices of medium and high class. However, they are very active, according to comments.ua.

Android Go was released as an alternative interface to Android that manufacturers can use to budget smartphones. It does not require the same amount of resources standard versions of Android. Google also introduced several versions of their Android apps focusing on Android Go. There are YouTube Go, Google Go, Go Gallery and more. Other companies have also released a Lite version to help Android users Go. For example Facebook has Instagram and Messenger Lite Lite. Today the search giant introduced a new version of one of the most interesting applications is Google Camera.

Powerful camera app now has a new version of Android Go. New Google Camera Go is less complicated and much faster than many of those applications that is in a normal Android smartphones. However, in addition to the Vanilla camera app, Go Gcam also includes a common set of algorithms and functions Google to improve the quality of the image. The app includes great features such as portrait mode and night mode. Thus, the humble smartphone can also create beautiful pictures.

The new Camera app will first Go available for Nokia 1.3. The smartphone was launched today and also includes Android 10 Go Edition. According to the company, more and more devices Go Android will soon receive support for the application.