Presents movie trailer mustachioed Funk about Ukrainian pop-music

Presented the official trailer of the documentary directed by Alexander Bucket “robot Funk” (MUSTACHE FANK).

In the late sixties of the last century, after a period of “thaw” in the USSR began to form musical groups, designed to be analogues of the Western rock bands. They got the name VIA “vocal-instrumental ensembles”. The next decade was the Golden era of Ukrainian pop music. The film explores the phenomenon of Ukrainian “mustache funk”, which has not lost relevance until now.

Project-cinematographic test was one of the winners of the competitive selection of the state and received state financial support in the amount of 1 million 722 thousand 970 UAH, which is the total cost of film production.

The release tape is scheduled for 2020, but the exact date yet.

