Presents smartphone on Windows 10 with support for Android

Emperion Nebulus created with the support of Microsoft.

The company Emperion confirmed the development of a smartphone Nebulus, which uses ARM architecture, while the device is running the operating system Windows 10 on ARM.

The main drawback of the smartphone is the inability to make calls on it in the usual cellular network. The key advantage of the device is the ability to run Android apps without switching between operating systems, reports unian.net.

The device is built on the basis of dispersed single-chip system Snapdragon 845, it uses its own software interface manufacturer. Emperion said that “Microsoft has played a very important role in helping to create this device.”

Emperion plans to sell the smartphone through its web site and is currently negotiating with the mobile operator in the UK. The company also plans to sell the device in the United States.

Emperion Nebulus will be able to switch to the desktop via USB, or wirelessly, using the monitor. The developers promise support for desktop applications for Windows applications from the Microsoft store, and support applications and games for the Android operating system.

Yet other characteristics of the device were not disclosed, but we know that users will be able to insert the memory card with a capacity up to 2 TB.