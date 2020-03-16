Presents the new Samsung smartphone middle class

Samsung Galaxy A11 is equipped with a 6.4-inch touch LCD, a selfie camera and fingerprint scanner

Samsung has posted information about the new smartphone Galaxy A11 on its official website. Oddly enough, there is still no accompanying press release and list of specs available at the moment, is far from complete, according to comments.ua.

Galaxy A11, as the name implies, will be the new model Samsung entry-level range of smartphones of the middle class. It is equipped with a 6.4-inch touch LCD display with a resolution of 720×1560 pixels, in upper left part there is a camera for a selfie with a perforation (this device is 8 MP with f / 2.0 aperture).

On the rear panel is the main 13-megapixel shooter with f / 1.8 aperture, ultra-wide 5 mega pixels f / 2.2 and a depth sensor 2-megapixel f / 2.4. The fingerprint scanner is also located on the rear panel. A11 has dimensions 161.4 m x 76,3 x 8 mm and weighs 177 g With possible cheap price and with all other specifications (as well as the characteristics of the more expensive models But) it will be with a plastic back panel. Galaxy A11 has an OCTA-core processor with a frequency of 1.8 GHz, although SoC, of which he is part, is not mentioned. The smartphone will have 2/3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable memory.

It is unclear when exactly the smartphone will appear on the shelves of stores and in which markets it will be available. Unknown is the price.