President Lukashenko made a statement to law enforcement

In Polatsk police Department submitted an application requesting to initiate a criminal case against the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. It gave Alexander Matveev – the son of the deceased, on 2 April in Vitebsk regional clinical hospital woman from the effects of coronavirus.

About it reports TV channel BELSAT.

So, the police took a statement from the man and registered under No. 547039.

“I demand to initiate a criminal case against Lukashenka, Alexander Grigorievich, 30.08.1954 G. R., native village of Kopys, Belarus, which, being on a post of the President of the Republic of Belarus has not taken the necessary measures to protect population from the spread of dangerous virus, resulting in 02.04.2020 year in a regional hospital of the city of Vitebsk died Matveeva Lidiya Dmitrievna,” – said in a statement.

It is reported that Alexander himself lives in France and to come to his mother during a pandemic coronavirus could not.

It is noted that the 68-year-old resident of Polotsk was in the Department of neurology at the Vitebsk regional clinical hospital for several weeks. According to son, her diagnosis was changed three times. And the presence of coronavirus reported in the certificate from the morgue.

“The scary thing is that no people information is not supplied, the names of the dead are not published officially, all lies. People should know what is happening in our country. Quarantine is required, it is necessary to protect doctors,” says the son of the dead woman.

So, on April 4 she was buried in a closed coffin at the military cemetery in Polotsk, and on the same day to relatives of the deceased came to the police with the check on the application.