Presidential elections in Poland proposed to move

To postpone the presidential elections due to the outbreak of coronavirus suggested the ex-President of the European Council, former Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, reports UNN.

“Epidemic requires solidarity and unity. The campaign is a competition, mutual criticism, even fighting. Epidemic excludes campaign. There is one conclusion: the need to postpone the election. With the consent of all”, – the politician wrote in his Twitter.

It should be added that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that while Presena election of the question – you can transfer them only in the case of a state of emergency in the country.

At the same time, Polish politicians participating in the presidential race, has called for the postponement of the vote, because the spread of infection and restrictive measures have forced them to restrict active campaigning.

We will remind, the first round of presidential elections in Poland to be held on may 10.

As of March 14, in Poland officially confirmed 93 cases of infection with coronavirus, two men died.