Presidential elections in Poland will take place remotely

The lower chamber of the Polish Sejm adopted amendments to the Election code allowing to hold the next presidential elections in the mail from quarantine. About it reported in a press-service of the Polish Parliament.

Thus, the election of the President of Poland to be held on 10 April, and for the first time will be held remotely.

If no candidate attains more than 50% of the vote, may 24 held a second round involving the two candidates with the most votes.

“The proposal to conduct elections by mail has made a ruling in the Republic party “Law and justice” (ZIS)”, – stated in the message.

As stated by the authors of the draft law, postal voting is a necessary measure to protect voters during the outbreak of coronavirus. Against the proposal were made by the representatives of the opposition and political Association “Porozumienie” (“Consent”) of Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin.

“Porozumienie” offered to postpone the election for two years, changing the Constitution and extending the powers of the current Polish leader Andrzej Duda from the current five to seven years. However, the opposition refused to support this initiative.