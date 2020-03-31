Pretended to be a Bush: the British have found a way to discreetly go outside quarantined (video)

A resourceful Briton from Stevenage city came up with an unusual way to discreetly go outside in conditions of quarantine and restricted movement. To avoid the penalty for violation of the rules of self-isolation, a man dressed up as a Bush. And crept forward dashes, dying on the spot. Then shows how he returned home, holding a bag of groceries.

According to the publication New York Post, the two-legged “Bush” was caught on a neighbors, a young couple, Nicholas Murray and Madeline may-Davis, who published the video on the social network TikTok, which quickly became viral. Some considered it to be staged, but very cute and fun. After all, it is important not to lose heart. Murray said that he had not counted on such a success, and that he and Madeline are pleased that in this difficult time could bring a smile, laugh and inspire hope.

