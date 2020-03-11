Preventive measures: in Kiev declared quarantine to avoid coronavirus

In Kiev limited events. Photo: unsplash.com

To forestall a possible spread of the coronavirus, the Kyiv authorities have approved a plan of anti-epidemic measures and restrictions. About this Facebook said the mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

According to him, although the capital has not yet registered any case of coronavirus, the city authorities decided not to wait and to protect citizens. Preventive measures introduced since March 12, before they will act before the end of the month.

In particular, it will be temporarily limited the educational process in institutions of General and higher education, in kindergartens, in art and sports schools and other. Also limit the holding of mass events in the capital. This includes concerts, conferences, film screenings and other events. Will be closed and entertainment centers, and entertainment areas in shopping malls”, — said Klitschko.

Friends! Dwellers of uporediti mozliwe rozpisywania zacharovanna on coronavirus, Vlad Stolin created a plan prothiaden zachodu that you like. Although in CIV pokey not seastrunk zhodnogo the case of zacharovanna on coronavirus, mi versile not chekati I obespechit meshkantsiv Mista. Prevention come in CIV zaprevajut z 12 March. Poperednii – to knca March.￼Of in particular, bude tymczasowo of obmezheniy osti process mortgages zagalna visa osti. In children gardens. Have mestecky, sports schools that NSIH. Also osmium the holding of masovogo zachodu have stolic. TSE States I concerts, conferences, cnosians NSA zachodu. Zakritimi will I rozvalni, and rozvazhal case in shoping-malls.Friends! NACO panky! Vdovin staminosa to your health, dotremont rules GGN. And if pochovaya evil, odrazu verticasa to lcara. Berit yourself I quiet, hto charging! Once we podolaka! Posted Wtlm Klitschko Wednesday, 11 March 2020 R.

According to Vitaly Klitschko, the public transport will operate as usual — all the stock twice a day treated with disinfectants.

The mayor of Kiev urged not to panic and to take responsibility for their own health, and if you feel unwell – immediately consult a doctor.

He also recalled that last night in the capital received rapid tests for the diagnosis of coronavirus, which ordered the city (2.5 thousand, the rest of the week they will be 5000). They will be delivered in seven base hospitals identified for patients with suspected coronavirus. And at the airports behalf of Sikorsky and “Borispol” soon there will be equipment for rapid testing.

LeMonade wrote earlier that Facebook and Instagram will ban the advertising of medical masks.