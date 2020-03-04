Prime Minister of Britain after the birth of a child plans to go on maternity leave

Премьер Британии после рождения ребенка планирует уйти в декрет

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to take a leave to care for a child, after his son or daughter is born. It is reported BAGNET, citing foreign media.

As it became known, childbirth is a 31-year-old girlfriend Kerry Johnson Simonds will be held in early summer.

“Almost certainly Yes,” answered Johnson, for a journalists ‘ question about leaving on maternity leave.

Under current British law, fathers are entitled to paid leave to care for a child for up to two weeks.

