Prime Minister of great Britain was urgently hospitalized

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to the hospital for examination, reports the BBC.

According to them, 55-letniy Johnson for the past 10 has the symptoms of coronavirus.

It is known that the British Prime Minister was placed in the hospital of St. Thomas. Also Boris Johnson continues the leadership of the government.

Recall, the Prime Minister of great Britain, Boris Johnson has received a positive test result for coronavirus. In the absence of severe symptoms was left to be treated in isolation