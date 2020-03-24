Prime Minister of Japan announced the postponement of the Olympic games next year

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the postponement of the summer Olympic games in 2021 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic disease COVID-19.

About it reports Reuters.

Japan submitted a proposal to the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, and he supported it. It is expected that the competition will be held no later than the summer of 2021.

Because of the coronavirus canceled or postponed many major international competitions and national tournaments, however, Tokyo has long insisted that the Olympic games will be held as scheduled.

The Olympic games were to begin July 24, but several countries have warned that they will not send their athletes to the competition, if they pass at the appointed time. Among them – Canada and Australia.