Primeira: Aves vs Guimaraes live stream, preview, prediction

Aves – Guimaraes: prediction for the match of the championship of Portugal (February 21, 2020)

Guimaraes in the first round defeated Aves, but whether the hosts will be able to take revenge on February 21, we prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Aves

Aves fails the season and is currently the main candidate for the relegation – the Nunu Santosha team closes the standings. The lag behind the saving 16th place is only three points, so the club still has certain chances of salvation.

Complicating the situation is the form of “Avesha” – in the last round he tied 1: 1 with “Famalikan”, having failed to win the second match in a row.

Guimaraes

Guimaraes has more ambitious plans for the current season, but also has little success in achieving the goal. The team of Ivo Vieira is currently only in eighth place in the table and eight points behind the Europa League zone, which is definitely being bet on.

In the last round, Guimaraes lost 1: 2 to Porto, having already suffered their third defeat in the last four matches.

Statistics

In the first round, Guimaraes beat Aves with a score of 5: 1

In the last four home games, Aves suffered three defeats

Only in one of the last eight away matches did Guimaraes lose

Forecast

Guimaraes probably still expects to break into the European competition, but it no longer has the right to make a mistake, it will be problematic to play even the existing handicap. “Avesh” certainly loses in the class to “conquerors”, and in general shows football of not the best quality, regularly failing in the defense – “Guimaraes” can turn these errors into three points.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Guimaraes . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.87