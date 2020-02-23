Primeira Liga: FC Porto vs Portimonense live streaming free

FC Porto vs Portimonense live streaming free

Porto – Portimonency. Forecast (cf. 2.18) for the match of the championship of Portugal (February 23, 2020)

Introducing our forecast for the match of the Portuguese championship, in which Portimonensi receives Porto on February 23. Will the “dragons” be able to reach the first position? – the answer is in this material.

Porto

“ Porto ” after the last victory over “Guimaraes” (2: 1) came close to the leader and main competitor – “Benfica”. The “dragons” have 17 wins and two draws, while the “ white-blue ” were able to score 46 goals, of which seven on the account of Telles.

The series of victories in Primera is already four games in a row. In the first match of the Europa League, the Portuguese vice champion away lost to Bayer (1: 2), but this result leaves the team with good chances for overall success.

Portimonency

The last time “ Portimonency ” won last year, or rather November 30 in a match with “Famalikan” (2: 1), and the team has two wins in 21 rounds and nine world wins, which brought them 15 points and the penultimate place in the tournament table.

The guests have the second worst attack of the season (15 goals), and in the last five matches they were able to get only one point after a draw with Moreirency (1: 1), for which we made a prediction.

Statistics

Portimonency has won only one away match this season

Porto won in all in-person matches

Porto have won 9 of their last 10 home matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of the “dragons” (4: 1)



Forecast

Porto is unlikely to have difficulties playing one of the main underdogs in its field , and we assume that it will be easy to get the next three points, which are very important in the battle for the gold of Primera.

Our forecast is a victory for Porto with a handicap (-2) and bet on it through BC Betting League with a coefficient of 2.18