Primeira Liga: Gil Vicente vs Benfica live streaming free

Gil Vicente vs Benfica live streaming free

Gil Vicente – Benfica: forecast for the match of the championship of Portugal (February 24, 2020)

Benfica does not win four games in a row, but whether the Eagles will be able to beat Zhil Vicente on February 24 and interrupt the unsuccessful series – the answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Gil Vicente

“Lived Vicente” does not set ambitious goals for itself this season, the main bet by the team of Vitor Oliveira is to maintain a residence permit in the elite, so far it does not have any problems. For the 22nd round, “roosters” fit in 11th place in the table with 26 points, having a gap from the relegation zone of 11 points. In the last round, “Lived Vicente” defeated Setubal 2-1, not losing in a second match in a row.

Benfica

Benfica is still the leader of the championship, but Bruno Lage no longer has a solid lead over Porto . “Eagles” break away from their main competitor by one point, which can hardly be called an advantage. Having lost to the “dragons” in-person meeting, “Benfica” in the last round managed to lose 0: 1 and “Braga”, after which they were beaten 2: 1 by “Miner” in the Europa League.

Statistics

In none of the last 13 matches did “Live Vicente” beat Benfica – 11 defeats and two draws

Only in one of the last five matches did “Live Vicente” manage to win

In the last four away matches of the championship Benfica won three victories

Forecast

For Benfica, things have not been going well in recent weeks – the Eagles still hold the first line, but they no longer have the right to make a mistake. On Thursday, Benfica will have a return match of the Europa League with Shakhtar, so Lazer will not do without rotation, but this is unlikely to somehow affect the result – in the class between the teams the gap and guests should take their three points without problems .

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Benfica . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85