Primeira Liga: Maritimo vs Braga, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Maritimo vs Braga. Forecast (cf. 2.03) for the match of the championship of Portugal (March 1, 2020)

Presenting the forecast for the match of the championship of Portugal, in which on March 1, “Maritimo” takes “Braga”. Can guests take away points from Madera Island? – the answer is in our material.

Maritimo

The 12th team of the past season – Maritimo , can’t even return to last year’s position and in the 22 rounds gained five wins and nine world victories, which brought them 24 points. After a brilliant victory over Pasus de Ferreira (3: 0), the Lions of Madeira lost to Belenenses (0: 1) away, for which we made a prediction .

Bebeto , Vukovich and Pinho will not be able to take part in today’s game

Braga

“Braga ” did not cope with the “Rangers” and lost to the Scottish club in the sum of two matches. The “ gunsmiths ” have 12 victories and four world victories, which brought them the third intermediate line of the table.

In the last game, Sporting defeated Setubal (3: 1) and is 16 points behind Porto.

Today, Wallace and Eduard will not enter the field .

Statistics

Maritimo have lost only 2 of their last 10 home matches

Braga have won 7 of their last 10 away games

The last full-time mat ended with the victory of Braga (2: 1)

Bookmakers do not see another winner except Braga , but we believe that today we will meet equal rivals, and the Europa League games, in which the “ gunsmiths ” have lost their place in LE, will take advantage of the guests .

We assume the minimum victory of one of the clubs and the exchange of goals from the teams, for which we are betting.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it according to BC Betting League with a coefficient of 2.03