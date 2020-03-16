Primera B División: Chacarita Juniors vs Almagro live streaming free

Chacarita Juniors vs Almagro: forecast for the match of the championship of Argentina (March 17, 2020)

Chakarita Juniors won the last two matches, but will Almagro be able to stop the opponent who has gained momentum on March 17 – you will find the answer in our forecast. Who will be stronger in the end?

Chakarita Juniors

“Chakarita Juniors” is not spending the best season – at the moment, the team of Jose Maria Bianco takes only ninth place in the table. The club is eight points behind the playoff zone, which will be almost impossible to play. Nevertheless, the progress of “Juniors” in the last rounds is worth noting – a 1-0 victory over “San Martin” became the second in a row.

Almagro

Almagro fails the season and is forced to fight for survival – the team of Gaston Esmerado is in the penultimate place in the table. From the 16th Khimnasia, the tricolor breaks away by only one point, so that it can drop into the relegation zone already on this tour. Having lost 0: 2 in the last match of “Deportivo Rieste”, “Almagro” interrupted a series of two fights without defeats.

Statistics

In the last four home games, Chakarita Juniors won four wins over Almagro

Chakarita Juniors Win Last Two Matches

Almagro managed to win only in one of 10 away matches of the current season

Forecast

Almagro put itself in a very difficult position – the tricolor are located at one point from the relegation zone and practically have no right to make a mistake. “Chakarita Juniors” already has virtually no chance of reaching the playoffs, but at the same time, a distance of four points from the edge of the abyss obliges her to take decisive actions, so there will obviously not be any problems with motivation for the hosts.

Almagro plays unsuccessfully away, having only one away victory this season, it is unlikely that the Chakarita Juniors, which is on the rise, will become the second victim of the tricolor.

