Primera de Nicaragua: Ferretti vs Chinandega live streaming free

Ferretti vs Chinandega: forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 30, 2020)

“Chinandega” away does not win for 10 matches, but whether he will be able to extend this series of “Ferretti” on March 30 – we have prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Deportivo Walter Ferretti

“Ferretti” in general has a good time this season – the team of Carlos Palacios is after 11 rounds in fourth place in the table. However, joining the championship race for the club will be very difficult – the leader of “Managua” went ahead by 10 points, which are already a serious problem.

Having lost in the last round 1: 4 to Juventus, Ferretti suffered a third defeat in a row.

Chinandega

Chinandega also relies on the finish line in the playoff zone, but so far it is not coping with its task – Wilson’s team Gil Yuste takes the seventh line in the table. There is only one point behind the sixth Juventus, so Chinandega has the opportunity to break into the first six today.

Statistics

In only one of the last 18 matches, Ferretti lost to Chinandega, scoring six victories

Chinandega won in none of the last three matches – two losses and a draw

Chinandega did not win in any of the last 10 away matches – five defeats and five draws

Forecast

“Ferretti” failed in recent matches – it fell out of the playoff zone, but this time to take a single point in the last three rounds. However, today the hosts have a great opportunity to interrupt this series – “Chinandega” is a very convenient opponent for them, and she plays very away at a party, not having a single victory in the last 10 meetings outside their native walls.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Ferretti . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.71