Primera de Nicaragua: Juventus Managua vs Ferretti Live Stream

Juventus Managua vs Ferretti: forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 26, 2020)

Ferretti lost the last two matches, but whether the guests will be able to interrupt the unsuccessful series on March 26 in a duel with Juventus – we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Juventus Managua

Juventus did not have the best start of the season – after 10 rounds the club is only seventh in the table. However, there is only two points behind the playoff zone, which you can win back today. In the last round, Juventus, contrary to all forecasts, lost 2-4 to Managua, thus interrupting a series of four matches without defeats.

Ferretti

“Ferretti” was able to spend quality start of the season – the team of Carlos Palacios is currently in fourth place in the table. The club is eight points behind the leader in Diriangen and it will be problematic to compete for the podium in such a situation. Complicating the position of Ferretti, its form – a 0-2 defeat from Jalapa in the last round became the second in a row for him.

Statistics

In the last three home games, Juventus beat Ferretti twice

Juventus have not lost in any of the last four home matches – two wins and two draws

Ferretti lost their last two matches

Forecast

“Juventus” in the last round could not oppose anything “Managua”, managing only to avoid defeat in the last minutes. Failure allowed competitors to leave in a small margin, but the hosts can return to the playoff zone today, just beat Ferretti. Guests have recently been in a crisis and it is unlikely that they can withstand the strength in Masai.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Juventus . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70