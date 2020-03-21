Primera de Nicaragua: Real Esteli vs Real Madriz live streaming free

Real Esteli vs Real Madriz. Forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 22, 2020)

Our forecast for the “Real Esteli” – “Real Madriz” fight, which will take place on March 22. Teams at different poles of the table, will the guests win?

Real Estely

“Real Esteli” began to play well in the league of Apertur, but at the end of the season he began to slow down and alternated wins with defeats. And so the team took third place with 28 points in the league. She also took part in the playoffs, where she was able to reach the finals and win against Managua (2: 1).

Ryua Ulises in the list of scorers takes the third line, on his account four goals scored.

Real Madriz

“Real Madriz”, which is in the League of Apertura, that in Klausura is not the best way. The team played a lot of games last year in a draw, which led it to ninth place with 19 points scored in the standings. Now the club plays most matches uncompromisingly, loses them. And this led him again to the ninth line with seven points in the piggy bank.

George Betancourt was able to score two goals in the league, which led him to 11th place in the list of scorers.

Statistics

Real Esteli won the last meeting in person.

Real Madriz lost four out of five matches.

Real Madriz in-person meetings conceives at least one goal per match.

Forecast

The hosts are in great shape and the guests have to work hard to snatch at least a draw. Real Esteli is now in great shape and he is ready to defeat any opponent. Real Madriz is not in the best shape for itself right now. We are waiting for a confident victory from the home team.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-1.5) on Real Esteli for 2.23 in the BC 1xBid.