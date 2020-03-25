Primera de Nicaragua: Real Madriz vs ART Jalapa live streaming free

Real Madriz vs ART Jalapa: prediction (cf. 2.21) for the Nicaraguan Championship match (March 26, 2020)

Real Madrid have lost their last three matches, but will the Jalapa take advantage of the rival crisis on March 26? You will find the answer in our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

Real Madriz

“Real” Madris , contrary to all forecasts, started very poorly in the championship – the team of Adolfo Marenko in 10 rounds was able to score only seven points. Thus, the club is located on the penultimate place in the table and five points from the playoff zone. In the last round of Real Madrid, Madris lost 0: 4 to Real Madrid Estelle, having suffered a third defeat in a row.

Jalapa

Jalapa started the season more confidently than its current rival – the team of Jorge Galeano is in fifth place in the table. Nevertheless, the club cannot afford to relax – Chinandega and Juventus are in close proximity and are waiting for mistakes. In the last round, the Jalapa beat Ferretti 2-0, interrupting a series of three matches without victories.

Statistics

In none of the last six matches of Real Madrid did not win – five defeats and a draw

In none of the last three home matches of Real Madrid did Madris beat Jalapa – defeat and two draws

Only in one of the last five matches did the Jalapa lose

Forecast

Real Madrid has been in crisis for a long time and is losing match after match – in this situation, Jalapa will probably only bet on victory. Galeano’s team is in great shape, in the last round she managed to interrupt the series without victories, and in Somoto “Jalapa” regularly takes points, so it makes sense to give preference to the guests.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on the “Jalapa” . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 2.21