Primera División: Deportivo Riestra V Villa Dalmine live streaming free

Deportivo Riestra V Villa Dalmine. Forecast for the match of the championship of Argentina (March 16, 2020)

Read our forecast for the match “Deportivo Riestra” – “Villa Dalmine”, which will be held on March 16. The hosts lost the last meeting in person. Will they be able to avenge the last match?

Deportivo riestra

“Deportivo Riestra” was in pretty good shape at the beginning of the season, and is now trying to maintain its shape. The team in group B is in fourth place with 32 points in the asset, it is not going to stop there and will try to climb higher.

The last five meetings for the club were excellent. He was able to triumph over rivals, played a draw once and suffered one defeat. Guillermo Duro’s team scored in the matches against Khimnasiya Khuhuya (1: 0), Santamarina (1: 0) and Almagro (2: 0).

Joel Tovo Jerich in the league managed to score four goals.

Villa Dalmine

“Villa Dalmine”, which is at the beginning of the championship, which at the moment looks sluggish. The team has recently begun to often lose, and this has led it to eighth place in group B. The club has not lost anything yet, and can enter the top four league teams. The “White-Purple” last five games have not been the best. They were able to distinguish themselves only in two meetings, namely against Instituto (2: 1) and Sarmiento Junin (1: 0).

Brian Orozco and Katriel Sanchez for a couple in the league were able to score six goals so far.

Statistics

Deportivo Riestra won three of its five previous games.

Villa Dalmine won the last meeting in person.

Deportivo Riestra lost one of five home matches.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the hosts are the clear favorites, they show a perfect game recently, statistics all speak for themselves. The guests are terrible this season, they still need to work on the attack, and even a class below the opponent.

Our forecast is a double chance for Deportivo Riesters + the total is less than (2.5) in 1xBet for 1.96.