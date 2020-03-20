Prince albert II of Monaco discovered coronavirus

Prince of Monaco albert II. Photo: Getty Images

Prince albert II of Monaco has detected infection with the novel coronavirus.

It is reported that the health of the monarch is not worrisome, he continues to work.

Prince albert continues to work out of the office their apartment, he is in constant contact with members of his Cabinet, the government and its closest associates”, — stated in the message.

For albert watches his doctor and the specialists of the clinic of Monaco’s Princess grace.

Information about the infection of the Prince came three days after President Serzh tell, the Prime Minister of the city-state, also received a positive test result for coronavirus.

Thus, the tenth Prince, now a resident of Monaco, who contracted the coronavirus.

