Prince Charles discovered coronavirus (video)

71-year-old heir to the British throne, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth Prince Charles identified coronavirus. It is officially confirmed by the office of the Prince of Wales at Clarence house.

The heir to the throne, who felt unwell over the weekend and passed the test for coronavirus on Monday, March 23, feels good — the symptoms of the disease he is weak. To go to the hospital while it is not necessary.

At the moment the Prince and his wife Camilla are in isolation in their Scottish estate Birkhall near Balmoral. A 72-year-old the Duchess of Cornwall discovered the virus has not yet been test showed a negative result.

On 19 March it was reported that the Prince of Monaco albert II became the first monarch in the world and the head of the state who contracted the coronavirus. Nine days before it was officially announced by the Palace of Monaco, albert met with Prince Charles at an event in London. The last time Charles visited the many events. As a precaution he did not shake hands with people, and greeted them with a gesture of Namaste — with folded hands in front of him. 12 Mar Charles was last seen with his mother, the Queen.

Prince Charles says he is struggling not to shake hands because of the #Coronavirus Arriving at Princes Trust awards this afternoon, he twice extended his hand before withdrawing it at the last minute. Its just so hard to remember not to, he laughed rated and offered a Namaste instead. Shaking hands is just second nature to them.

