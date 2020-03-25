Prince Charles discovered coronavirus

Prince Charles. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles found the coronavirus that causes it, the test gave a positive result. According to The Telegraf, this information was confirmed by representatives of the residence Clarence House. Camilla, Duchess Chornoliska also passed a test Covid-19 and it was negative. As noted, Prince Charles had mild symptoms, but otherwise he is in good health and in the last days, as usual, worked at home.

In accordance with the recommendations of the government and the doctors, the Prince and Duchess are in isolation in Scotland.

It is impossible to install as Prince Charles contracted the virus because of the large amount of work which he performed publicly in recent weeks. The last public event was a reception and dinner in aid of the efforts of Australia in the aftermath of forest fires on 12 March – it was held in a mansion in London (UK).

