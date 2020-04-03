Prince Charles opened the first field hospital for patients with coronavirus in the UK (photos, video)

Prince Charles of Wales, who himself has recently recovered from a coronavirus, opened the first British field hospital for infected COVID-19. According to Daily Mail, the London ExCel exhibition centre for nine days was quickly converted into a temporary hospital NHS Nightingale Hospital, designed for 4000 people. This will bring patients from intensive care units of other medical institutions of the British capital.

Charles inaugurated remotely through video conferencing. Currently, he is in his Scottish estate Birkhall.

The Prince noted the incredible speed of the work performed and the skill of the professionals who conducted them. 71-year-old Charles said he was lucky because he suffered a disease in a mild form. And expressed satisfaction that the health Minister, Matt Hancock, who previously also infected with coronavirus, is much better. Hancock took part in the opening ceremony in person.

Hancock attended the opening personally

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

