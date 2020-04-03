Prince Charles opened the first field hospital for patients with coronavirus in the UK (photos, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Принц Чарльз открыл первый полевой госпиталь для больных коронавирусом в Британии (фото, видео)

Prince Charles of Wales, who himself has recently recovered from a coronavirus, opened the first British field hospital for infected COVID-19. According to Daily Mail, the London ExCel exhibition centre for nine days was quickly converted into a temporary hospital NHS Nightingale Hospital, designed for 4000 people. This will bring patients from intensive care units of other medical institutions of the British capital.

Charles inaugurated remotely through video conferencing. Currently, he is in his Scottish estate Birkhall.

The Prince noted the incredible speed of the work performed and the skill of the professionals who conducted them. 71-year-old Charles said he was lucky because he suffered a disease in a mild form. And expressed satisfaction that the health Minister, Matt Hancock, who previously also infected with coronavirus, is much better. Hancock took part in the opening ceremony in person.

Принц Чарльз открыл первый полевой госпиталь для больных коронавирусом в Британии (фото, видео)Hancock attended the opening personally

Принц Чарльз открыл первый полевой госпиталь для больных коронавирусом в Британии (фото, видео)

See also: Kate Middleton showed his work: its a reference book — “the hound of the Baskervilles”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article