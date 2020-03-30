Prince Charles won coronavirus and out of isolation

Prince Charles of Wales, who on March 25 announced that it has identified coronavirus, beat the disease and, after consultation with the doctors, came out of isolation. This was officially announced by Clarence house. Disease in 71-year-old heir to the British throne proceeded in the form of light. The new test showed a negative result. The Prince feels good, the high temperature had not.

72-year-old wife of Charles, Duchess Camilla Chornoliska, a week will remain in quarantine. Although the virus she were not revealed, doctors want to be safe, since it was in close contact with Charles. And symptoms can appear within two weeks. Last week, the couple spent apart in different areas of their Scottish estates Birchal.

Meanwhile it became known that test positive for the coronavirus was one of the footmen to Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. His job was to walk the dogs of Her Majesty, and serve her food. However, the Queen herself, who left 19th March from London to Windsor castle, feels good.

