Prince Harry and Bon Jovi has released a collaborative song Unbroken

Jon Bon Jovi together with Prince Harry recorded at London’s Abbey Road studios a new version of the song Unbroken – rock musician wrote it in 2019 for the documentary on war veterans To Be of Service.

The new single was supposed to represent “Games unsubdued” (Invictus Games 2020) – competition in the Paralympic-style games for current and former servicemen, founded by Prince Harry. They had to go in may, but was postponed for 2021 due to the coronavirus.

John also said that he invited the choir to sing the Invictus Games in his new track.

Earlier, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced his intention not to use their Royal titles.