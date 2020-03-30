Prince Harry and Bon Jovi has released a collaborative song Unbroken

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Принц Гарри и Бон Джови выпустили совместную песню Unbroken

Jon Bon Jovi together with Prince Harry recorded at London’s Abbey Road studios a new version of the song Unbroken – rock musician wrote it in 2019 for the documentary on war veterans To Be of Service.

The new single was supposed to represent “Games unsubdued” (Invictus Games 2020) – competition in the Paralympic-style games for current and former servicemen, founded by Prince Harry. They had to go in may, but was postponed for 2021 due to the coronavirus.

John also said that he invited the choir to sing the Invictus Games in his new track.

Earlier, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced his intention not to use their Royal titles.

 

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
