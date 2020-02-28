Prince Harry and Bon Jovi will write a song Unbroken

Prince Harry and Bon Jovi. Photo: Getty images

Jon Bon Jovi together with Prince Harry will record at London’s Abbey Road studios a new version of the song Unbroken.

Originally a rock musician wrote Unbroken for the American documentary film “To Be of Service”, which focuses on veterans with PTSD. He then gave the song to the Prince, on whose initiative in 2014 was created by “Games undefeated”.

I’ll give him a tambourine and see what it will turn out”, – joked Bon Jovi on their upcoming meeting.

Meeting with Jon Bon Jovi will be one of the last events in which Harry participates as a senior member of the Royal family.