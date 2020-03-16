Prince Harry and Megan Markle will bring a son to the Queen

By Maria Batterburyon

Принц Гарри и Меган Маркл привезут сына к королеве

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepted the invitation from Queen Elizabeth to stay at her private Scottish castle Balmoral.

According to media reports, they have promised to bring their son Archie to the great-grandmother. He may be a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also planning to visit in the Scottish estate of Prince Charles – Birchal.

Last year Meghan Markle and Prince Harry refused the request of the Queen to come to Balmoral.

Source: The Sunday Times

