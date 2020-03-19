Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a statement about the fight against coronavirus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published on the official page in Instagram a statement concerning the pandemic coronavirus. The pair noted that, in this difficult time more than ever people need each other.

Harry and Megan urged to unite before the disaster and promises to share with followers with reliable information about COVID-19.

In the world there are so many people who need support, who are working tirelessly to confront the crisis behind the scenes, on the front lines or at home. We should all be ready to step forward to confront the threat COVID-19. This moment is a manifestation of the true human spirit,” — said in the message.

Also Harry and Megan promised to keep in touch through their social network, they will share inspiring stories of struggle from all over the world to share proven facts and accurate statistics and expert opinion.

Earlier it became known that the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend the summer with Elizabeth II.