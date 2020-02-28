Prince Harry has recorded a duet with Jon Bon Jovi (video)

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, who previously has caused dissatisfaction of the audience with their too luxurious train ride, sang a duet with the famous American musician Jon Bon Jovi. The Duke of Sussex laid out in the Instagram teaser, which is interrupted just at the moment when nervous Harry, viluchavsya tips of the vocalist begins to sing directly. In the caption to the video, Harry promises that the sequel will follow later.

“It will be quite easy. Pretend you are singing in bed. It’s easy — just shout,” — says in the video, Jon Bon Jovi.

The Prince and the singer met at a London recording Studio Abbey Road (widely known thanks to the Beatles) to work on a cover of the song Unbroken, which will present established Harry “Games undefeated” — competition for current and former military personnel, injured. The song also involved the choir.

Harry and Jon Bon Joovi

Harry and John have reproduced the famous image of The Beatles on a pedestrian crossing

