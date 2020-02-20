Prince Harry left a chance to become king of Britain and was given a probationary period

After it became known that Queen Elizabeth II has banned his grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle use brand Royal Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published information concerning their future independent life.

Megan and Harry finally resigns from 31 March — by that time will have closed their office in Buckingham Palace, all the staff they already had prior notice of resignation. They will retain all of their titles — including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, Baron and Baroness Kilkeel. Formally, they will also retain the titles of Their Royal Highnesses, but “they will not actively use”. Besides Harry, although it will renounce any and all Regal powers, retains sixth in line to the British throne after his father Charles, brother William and three nephews. From the line of succession does not exclude it. Therefore he has a chance (though very small) to become king of great Britain. By the way, recently in Britain offered to make Meghan Markle Queen. Candidate for the post of leader of the labour party Lisa Nandy said during a televised debate that she supports the abolition of the monarchy, because it is a Democrat. However, it is admitted that no objection to see ever on the throne “Queen Megan”.

In an explanatory statement, Harry and Megan also says that they will spend time, both in Canada and in the UK. They are now working on the creation of her new charity Foundation. And will continue to cooperate with organizations, cartridges that they own.

Harry will lose his honorary military ranks (including the captain-General of the Royal Marines, which in 2017 he handed his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh), although maintaining the rank of major of the army, captain of the 3rd rank of the Royal Navy and major in the RAF.

It is also reported that Harry and Megan is given a 12-month “probationary period” — to make sure that everything goes as it should. A year later, the pair status may be reviewed.

In late February, the couple will return from Canada to the UK. And spend some of his last official events — including attending the ceremony of awarding the Endeavour Fund Awards and music festival in the Royal albert hall and a few more. Their last hurrah will be held on March 9 — at the annual service in Westminster Abbey on the occasion of the Commonwealth.

From 1 April the Duke and Duchess will no longer represent the Queen in Britain or abroad. And starts to earn a living.

