Prince Harry returned to Britain without his wife and son

By Maria Batterbury

Принц Гарри вернулся в Великобританию без супруги и сына

Prince Harry arrived in the Scottish Edinburgh without his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. About it reports the edition OK.

It is known that this is the first visit of the Prince to the UK after he and his family moved to Canada.

The publication notes that the grandson of the British Queen arrived in Edinburgh by train. He was dressed quite modestly in blue jeans and a black jacket.

It is assumed that Megan Markle will return to the UK in a few days.

Edinburgh Prince Harry visited to participate in the summit on environmental tourism Travalyst.

Earlier it was reported that Prince Harry and Megan Markle will officially cease to perform his Royal duties April 1.

