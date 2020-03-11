Prince Harry spoke about the secret with the Russian media, taking them for Greta Thunberg (video)

British Prince Harry, who on 9 March along with his wife, Meghan Markle, took part in his last official event as a senior member of the Royal family, was the victim of Russian pranker Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov). They twice called him on the phone, posing as a Swedish ecoactivists Greta Thunberg and her father Svante. The first conversation occurred on the eve of the New year — even before Harry and Megan have officially announced that they are going to retire. Second — after, on January 22. Both times Harry spoke from the mansion on the canadian Vancouver island.

The grandson of Elizabeth II, discussed with the Russians a number of topics. So, he admitted that he and Megan hardly interact with most of the members of the Royal family and leading a “private” life. Regarding his uncle, Prince Andrew, who was embroiled in the scandal surrounding American financier pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Harry said that he almost have nothing to say. “Whatever he did or didn’t do is completely irrelevant to me and my wife,” he said.

He also said that they had not been deprived of the titles. And that due to “technical difficulties” they just asked not to use Royal titles in order to earn money. “But the press managed to submit everything to make it seem like they are deprived,” said Harry, and called “Greta” not to believe everything she reads in the Newspapers.

The Prince also said that he had decided to abandon Palace life, to “protect his son” and that it was difficult, but the right decision. “I think a lot of people around the world can understand us and respect for what we put on the first place our family. It is difficult, but we start a new life,” he said.

The Prince also commented on his difficult relationship with the press. “All my life I was part of the family and part of the country, who fear the tabloid media, because they have so much power and influence, and no morality. From the moment I found a wife who was strong enough to stand up for what we believe together, they’re so scared, now incredibly angry. They fight, and all they are trying to do now is try to destroy our reputation, try to sink us,” said Harry, who is suing a number of British publications, accusing them of libel.

According to Harry, to marry a Prince and marry the Princess is not so great, and there is a lot of “layers” and “puzzle”. And that “normal” life — much better than “Royal”.

Harry also touched on policy issues that are never publicly discuss members of the Royal family. He said that on the hands of Donald trump, who is in opposition to Thunberg, the blood — because of his approach to the problems of climate change and the promotion of the coal industry in the United States. He described the political system of great Britain is “broken”. And expressed the view that the world is run by “very sick people”.

Prankster published conversations with Harry on his Youtube channel, putting them in the form of a cartoon.

