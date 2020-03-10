Prince Harry with his wife at last took part in a public event

Prince Harry and his wife Megan, who decided to abandon the title, attended the service in Westminster Abbey. It was their last public event as members of the British Royal family. This was reported on page the Royal family on Twitter.

British Prince Harry and his wife Megan on Monday, March 9, the last time you participated in a public event as members of the Royal family. Together with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate, they visited a service at Westminster Abbey on the occasion of the Commonwealth. The event was also attended by the Prime Minister and Boris Johnson together with his partner Kerry Symonds and other guests.

We will remind, two months ago, Harry and Megan announced that they refuse to part of the Royal privileges. His decision spouses explained by the desire to create for themselves “a new progressive role in the framework of the Institute.” The couple plans to live on two continents – in the UK and in Canada.