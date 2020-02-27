Prince Harry wrote a song with Bon Jovi

Tomorrow, February 28, Jon Bon Jovi together with Prince Harry will record at London’s Abbey Road studios a new version of the song Unbroken – rock musician wrote it in 2019 for the documentary on war veterans To Be of Service.

As reported by People, the new single will be released on “Games unsubdued” (Invictus Games 2020) – competition in the Paralympic-style games for current and former servicemen, founded by Prince Harry.

Cooperation with the rock star will be one of the last duties of Prince Harry as a senior member of the Royal family. Earlier, the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle announced its intention to deviate from these commitments and not to use their Royal titles.

“I’ll give him a tambourine and see what it will turn out”, – joked Bon Jovi on their upcoming meeting.

The musician is also thinking about how he would appeal to Prince Harry.

“I asked myself: “What do I do? How can I contact him?” And then I realized that I was going to call him “the artist formerly known as Prince,” said Bon Jovi.

John also said that he invited the choir to sing the Invictus Games in his new track.

“This song is called We Are the World. 12 veterans sing the chorus on an existing track, and he will be in my new album,” added the artist.

This year “Games undefeated” will be held from 9 to 16 may in the Hague. For the title of strongest will fight the representatives of 19 Nations, including Ukraine.

