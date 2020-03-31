Prince of Monaco albert has recovered after infection COVID-19

Prince of Monaco albert II, who was the first in the world of monarchs were infected with coronavirus, could get rid of the threat of the disease returning on Tuesday, March 31, to his family.

This writes the MK with reference to the edition of Hello!

“Doctors who monitor the health of His serene Highness Prince albert II since, as he got CoViD-19, allowed him to terminate the stay in quarantine. Declares that the Prince has recovered and is in good health”, — quotes the edition of the message of the office of the Royal Palace.

Also the edition notes that despite the recovery, the Prince, on the advice of doctors, will continue to comply with self-isolation.

However, he will maintain remote contact with the government and advisors. The office also recalled that all the subjects of the Royal Palace are required to comply with the requirements of isolation and in the near future to contact with other people.

Recall that the Prince of Monaco albert II has contracted a coronavirus that became known on March 19. It was noted that, despite the diagnosis, he continued working in quarantine in his office. The monarch said that the disease proceeded from him with rather mild symptoms and the first manifestation of the disease was cold.

Per day added 3 797 new cases with a fatal outcome. The mortality rate reached 19%. The total number of infected is 847 thousand 404 people. On the last day of March it was revealed 745 62 thousand new cases of infection. Coronavirus discovered already in 200 countries.

