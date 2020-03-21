Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the ambulance service and shown how to disinfect their hands…

At that time, as senior members of the British Royal family isolated themselves, Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose children no longer go to school and are quarantined at home, continue to work. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the call centre of the ambulance service in London, talking with managers and doctors on duty. They thanked the center staff for their dedicated work during a pandemic coronavirus.

During the visit, Kate and William (who in the past worked as a helicopter pilot, ambulance) several times treated the hands with antiseptic. And tried to keep the recommended distance of one metre with other people. The Daily Mail reports that when one of the employees, forgetting himself, gave the Prince a hand to shake, he gently reminded her about the security precautions. But agreed to pose for photos together. “If we are thus to be closer than a meter away from each other,” said the Duke.

For its release, the Duchess chose a pantsuit noble pink hue from cheap British nonsense Marks & Spencer.

