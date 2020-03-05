Prince William surprised the audience with his talent of juggling (video)

By Maria Batterbury

On his last day of official visit to Ireland Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the County Galway. Among other things, they talked with the artists of the circus. The Duke of Cambridge surprised the audience with their unexpected talent of a juggler. The applause and cheers of the audience, he successfully juggled three balls. And then tried to take fourth, but then he was comprehended by failure: the balls were on the floor.

For scheduled events, William and Kate arrived late. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, due to heavy fog in Dublin, they were not able to fly to Galway by helicopter.


The Duchess, like the first day of the visit, was green — dark green military jacket and green MIDI dress with white squares from Suzannah value of 1614 dollars. On her feet she was black suede boots with high heels by Ralph Lauren.

