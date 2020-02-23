Pro Ligue: Club Brugge RC vs Sporting Charleroi live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Club Brugge RC vs Sporting Charleroi live streaming free

Bruges – Charleroi. Forecast (CF. 2.08) for the match of the championship of Belgium (February 23, 2020)

We present our forecast for the match of the championship of Belgium, in which on February 23 “Brugge” will receive “Charleroi”. How will the leader of the season distribute power? – the answer is in our material.

Bruges

“ Brugge ” after 26 rounds of the current season is an example of stability, and one defeat, with 12 goals conceded, confirms serious intentions and desire to win. The “black and blue ” 18 wins and 53 goals scored, of which 12 scored Wanaken.

In the last round, the hosts beat Vasland-Beveren (2: 1), for which we made a prediction , and in the first match of the Europa League we tied with Manchester United (1: 1).

In today’s infirmary, the teams remained Diatta and Van der Brempt .

Charleroi

This season, Charleroi lives up to its royal title and has risen to fourth place in 26 rounds. The “ black and white ” assets have 13 wins and nine draws, and 48 points give good chances to attack the second position, to which there are only four points.

After two victories in a row, the “ zebras ” in the last match tied with “Antwerp” (1: 1).

His team today will not be able to help Delphi , which has a head injury and Dyandi .

Statistics

Brugge have won 6 of their last 10 home matches

Charleroi have lost only 2 of their last 10 away matches

The last personal match ended in a draw (0: 0)



Forecast

” Bruges ” had a very tough match on Thursday and is not expected to return less difficult in Manchester. Today in the championship the hosts have a margin of safety and it is unlikely that we will have an extravaganza of goals and a lot of attacks. We expect a measured and slow match, in which everything will be decided by the minimum number of goals, for which we offer to play to the combined bet.

Our forecast is that Brugge won’t lose + the total is less (3.5) and put it on the line of BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 2.08