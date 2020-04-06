Pro-Russian priests in the center of Kiev defeated the Chinese virus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Пророссийских попов в центре Киева одолел китайский вирус

The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko has confirmed four cases of infection with coronavirus in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

He said this at a daily briefing on Monday.

“Over the past day 22 of Kiev became ill with the coronavirus. Today the capital has 267 confirmed cases. Ill five women aged 29 to 71 years, 16 men from 24 to 82 years. Including two physician. Also ill 8-year-old boy. Four cases – in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra”, – said Klitschko.

Among the new cases, nine people were hospitalized, the rest being treated as outpatients.

