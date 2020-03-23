Pro Tour: Boris Boronin Vs Oleg Migachev live stream, preview, betting tips

Boris Boronin Vs Oleg Migachev. Forecast for the Pro Tour (March 23, 2020)

Boris Boronin in the framework of the Pro Tour in Moscow on March 23 will play with Oleg Migachev. Boronin beat Migachev 13 times this season. How will it be this time? – read in our forecast.

Boris Boronin

Boronin this season shows excellent tennis, which is also supported by excellent results. This season, in 53 games played, Boris suffered only four defeats.

This year, Boronin met with his future rival Oleg Migachev 13 times and he won in all of them.

Oleg Migachev

Migachev in the current season now and then alternates between victory and defeat. In the last five games Oleg won only one meeting – in two games he beat Vitaly Bainev (6-4, 6-3).

Migachev lost the last two matches – in three sets he first lost to Vladimir Tsirkin (6-4, 4-6, 5-7), and then could not deal with the representative of Switzerland Giorgio Binda (6-2, 4-6, 3-6 )

Statistics

In personal meetings, Boronin leads with a score of 13-0.

In the last five meetings, Boronin won four victories, Migachev – one.

Forecast

Boronin has a significant advantage in personal meetings with Migachev in the current season (13-0). In addition, Boris is now in great shape – in the last ten meetings he suffered only two defeats. We expect that in the upcoming match Migachev will have few chances for the final success.

Our forecast is the victory of Boronin for a coefficient of 1.71 in BC 1xBet.